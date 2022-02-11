(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong officials will ask mainland China for help ramping up its pandemic defenses this weekend, as the city battles a Covid outbreak that threatens its zero-tolerance strategy.

Secretary for Food and Health Sophia Chan confirmed local media reports that the two sides will meet over the city’s spiraling Covid situation at a Legislative Council meeting Friday.

Officials will convene in Shenzhen to discuss tripling Hong Kong’s daily testing capacity to 600,000 a day, local media HK01 reported late Thursday. The Hong Kong side will also ask for help building a makeshift hospital similar to those erected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in the pandemic’s early days, according to the website.

“Recently, our office has conveyed the central government’s concern about the epidemic in Hong Kong,” the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office said in a Thursday statement, confirming the meeting. “The mainland will fully support Hong Kong in fighting the fifth wave of the epidemic.”

Chief Secretary John Lee will lead the delegation and be joined by Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland affairs Erick Tsang, the Hong Kong Economic Times reported, without saying where it got the information.

Hong Kong’s decision to enlist Beijing’s help comes after the city posted more than 1,000 daily cases for the first time on Wednesday. Chief Executive Carrie Lam has vowed to stick to the China-aligned strategy of eliminating the virus, but her government has ruled out a mainland-style lockdown.

That surge in cases has overwhelmed testing facilities and caused a shortage of hospital and quarantine beds, as the city tries to isolate every person who tests positive. Some patients have recently been moved from hospitals to the government’s spartan Penny’s Bay quarantine camp, while other asymptomatic cases could soon be admitted to hotels.

Isolating mild cases and their close contacts at re-purposed stadiums and hotels to stem transmission was crucial to ending the virus’ spread in Wuhan at the beginning of the pandemic.

This isn’t the first time Hong Kong has asked China for assistance. Mainland officials helped Hong Kong build a makeshift hospital for mild Covid cases and provided support for a voluntary city-wide campaign that tested more than half a million people in August 2020.

Repeated testing of residents in cities or districts with Covid cases, isolation of close contacts and bringing all those infected into hospital for treatment, regardless of the severity of their disease, have been key tenets of China’s Covid Zero strategy. That policy has, so far, seen major outbreaks eliminated within about a month, each time there was community spread.

