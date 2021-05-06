May 6, 2021
Hong Kong to Shorten Quarantine for Fully Vaccinated Travelers: SCMP
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong is expected on Friday afternoon to announce plans to shorten the city’s mandatory three-week quarantine period for fully vaccinated inbound travelers and close contacts of Covid-19 patients, South China Morning Post reported.
- The report didn’t give details on how much the quarantine periods will be shortened
- NOTE: Hong Kong Residents Revolt Against Covid-19 Quarantine Camp
