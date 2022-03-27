(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong will start a Covid-19 home vaccination program for older or disabled residents in the coming weeks as the city seeks to boost its inoculation rate, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said at a press briefing on Sunday.

The government plans to start registration for home vaccinations with older or disabled residents at public housing estates where compulsory testing will be carried out in restricted areas, Patrick Nip, Secretary for the Civil Service, said at the briefing.

Hong Kong is experiencing one of the deadliest outbreaks of the entire pandemic, after being largely Covid-free for two years. Since January there have been more than 6,500 fatalities, the vast majority being unvaccinated elderly.

The city on Saturday reported 8,841 new infections, the first time the tally has been below 10,000 in a month.

