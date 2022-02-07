(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam is set to discuss further restrictions at an Executive Council meeting on Tuesday after a record number of new coronavirus infections were reported, with cases doubling every three days.

Canada’s capital city, Ottawa, remained under a state of emergency as police tried to rein in protests against vaccine mandates and Covid-19 restrictions.

More people are back in City of London offices than at any time since December, when the government told people to work from home to slow the spread of omicron.

In the U.S., the governors of Connecticut, New Jersey and Delaware said Monday they were lifting their requirements that schoolchildren wear masks.

Key Developments:

Connecticut Ending State Mask Mandate (4:45 p.m NY)

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont recommended the state end its mask mandate for schools and day-care centers on Feb. 28. Mayors and school superintendents will be able to make decisions on masks themselves to reflect local conditions, Lamont said in a news conference on Monday. He cited the availability of vaccines, boosters and a declining infection rate as reasons for his recommendation.

Italy to End Outdoor Mask Mandate (11:20 a.m. NY)

Mandatory use of masks outdoors in Italy will end on Feb, 11, Health Undersecretary Andrea Costa told Ansa newswire on Monday. “This is a sign of hope for all Italians,” he said. According to the Italian government, 91.2% of citizens over 12 have received at least one dose of a vaccine.

Delaware to Lift Mask Mandates (10:30 a.m. NY)

Delaware will lift its public indoor mask mandate beginning Friday, Governor John Carney said in a tweet.

New Jersey to End Student Mask Rule (9:04 a.m. NY)

New Jersey school districts will be allowed to drop a mask mandate next month, Governor Phil Murphy is expected to announce Monday. The move will be effective March 7, with flexibility for districts to decide on their own requirements.

School mask mandates have become a hot-button issue across the U.S. Murphy made them a requirement last September when in-person lessons restarted statewide for the first time since the pandemic’s onset.

More City of London Workers Return to Offices (6:41 a.m. NY)

Almost 70% of staff were back in the workplace in the financial district on Thursday, according to data compiled by Google.

Almost 70% of staff were back in the workplace in the financial district on Thursday, according to data compiled by Google.

In mid-December, the government advised employees to work from home if possible, and required people to wear masks in shops and on public transport. The restrictions were eased in January as cases began to fall.

Hong Kong Banks Close Branches (6:17 a.m. NY)

Major retail banks are changing operating hours and closing local branches in Hong Kong, according to The Standard, in response to a rapidly growing Covid outbreak that has the city reeling.

Bank of China Ltd. shut more than 50 branches temporarily and reduced operating hours for its remaining stores, and Hang Seng Bank Plc closed seven branches and 11 metro station offices until further notice. HSBC, Bank of East Asia, Chong Hing Bank, OCBC Wing Hang Bank and ICBC also announced closures.

Czech Republic to Ease Restrictions (06:10 a.m. NY)

The Czech Republic had 9,060 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours through Sunday, the lowest in about three weeks. The government plans to lift some measures this week, including a ban on non-vaccinated people using restaurants and some services. The mandatory bi-weekly testing at schools and work places will also be scrapped on Feb. 18.

Hong Kong Weighs Curbs as Cases Surge (5:09 a.m. NY)

Potential measures include limiting numbers at restaurants and placing restrictions on religious venues, according to local media reports. The government may also lower the public gathering limit to two people in a return to one of the strictest anti-virus measures.

