(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong will require at least one vaccine against Covid-19 to enter restaurants, schools and public leisure facilities, widening its vaccine bubble to stem the spread of the contagious omicron variant.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said at a regular press briefing Tuesday that the new rules would begin Feb. 24, pushing back the expansion the vaccine mandate to after the Lunar New Year holidays.

