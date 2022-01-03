Jan 3, 2022
Hong Kong to Widen Vaccine Mandate Feb. 24, Says Lam
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong will require at least one vaccine against Covid-19 to enter restaurants, schools and public leisure facilities, widening its vaccine bubble to stem the spread of the contagious omicron variant.
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said at a regular press briefing Tuesday that the new rules would begin Feb. 24, pushing back the expansion the vaccine mandate to after the Lunar New Year holidays.
