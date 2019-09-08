(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s protests are taking their toll on the tourism industry.

Tourist arrivals in the city declined almost 40% in August from a year earlier, Financial Secretary Paul Chan wrote in a blog post Sunday. Occupancy rates of hotels in some districts fell more than half; room rates decreased 40%-70%, he said.

Hysan Development Co. and Wharf Holdings Ltd., which operate malls in Causeway Bay, dropped more than 1.5% after police fired tear gas in the district on Sunday night. Wynn Macau Ltd. slid 2%, and Shangri-la Asia Ltd. lost 2.2%. MTR Corp. fell 1.5% after protesters again vandalized a number of stations. The MSCI Hong Kong Index was down 0.5%.

--With assistance from Matt Turner.

To contact Bloomberg News staff for this story: Amanda Wang in Shanghai at twang234@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Richard Frost at rfrost4@bloomberg.net, Magdalene Fung

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.