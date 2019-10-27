(Bloomberg) -- More than four months of turmoil in Hong Kong and the chilling effect on Chinese tourism to the city have taken their toll on insurer AIA Group Ltd., with policy sales slumping.

The value of new business, a measure of future profitability of new policies, fell by double-digits in the third quarter, AIA said in a statement Monday.

While AIA didn’t give an exact figure for the slide in Hong Kong, it said the group’s overall value of new business was little change in the quarter at $980 million. Excluding Hong Kong, new business value rose 14%.

New business to Hong Kong residents actually rose. But that was wiped out by the decline in sales to mainland visitors, which “broadly tracked” the drop in overall tourism arrivals to the city in July and August, the company said.

Still, the mainland China division was the fastest-growing unit in the quarter.

The company struck a cautious note about its outlook: “Some of our markets are experiencing headwinds from the lower interest rate environment, falling consumer confidence and rising political and trade tensions,” it said. “In particular, the reduced numbers of mainland Chinese visitors to Hong Kong continue to affect sales.”

