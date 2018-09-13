(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong tycoon Victor Li’s CK Infrastructure Holdings Ltd., which owns energy and water utilities globally, is considering listing some U.K. assets through a London initial public offering, people with knowledge of the matter said.

CK Infrastructure is speaking with investment banks about the listing of certain U.K. holdings through a potential multi-billion dollar fund, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. The company is still discussing the entity’s structure and which assets to include and may decide not to pursue the transaction, they said.

The Asian investor built a stable of British infrastructure assets ranging from sewage to gas to rail over the last decade. A group led by CK Infrastructure in 2010 acquired the U.K. power networks from Electricite de France SA for 5.8 billion pounds ($7.6 billion) and a year later bought utility Northumbrian Water for 2.4 billion pounds. In 2015, CK Infrastructure acquired Eversholt Rail for 2.5 billion pounds to gain control of almost a third of the U.K.’s passenger trains.

A representative for CK Infrastructure didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Some assets are jointly held with Power Assets Holdings Ltd., a separately-listed arm of CK Infrastructure. Li’s flagship conglomerate CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd. CK Asset Holdings Ltd., which is also backed by Li’s family, has made infrastructure acquisitions of its own in recent years in Australia, Germany and Canada.

--With assistance from Crystal Tse and Prudence Ho.

To contact the reporters on this story: Ruth David in London at rdavid9@bloomberg.net;Vinicy Chan in Hong Kong at vchan91@bloomberg.net;Manuel Baigorri in Hong Kong at mbaigorri@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Ben Scent at bscent@bloomberg.net, Aaron Kirchfeld

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.