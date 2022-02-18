Citadel Eyes Manhattan Office Expansion as It Boosts NYC Hiring
Ken Griffin’s Citadel is looking for more office space in Manhattan to accommodate a growing roster of New York employees.
Most Popular Content
Latest Videos
The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.
Ken Griffin’s Citadel is looking for more office space in Manhattan to accommodate a growing roster of New York employees.
Canadian tenants faced another year of affordability challenges as rents crept up nationally and were particularly high in Vancouver and Toronto.
European regulators are creating trouble for managers of U.S. collateralized loan obligations that typically sell some of their bonds to investors in the region.
(Bloomberg) -- Sales of previously owned homes unexpectedly increased to a one-year high as buyers rushed in ahead of a surge in mortgage rates, further depleting tight inventories to a record low.
The O2 complex on London’s River Thames has been damaged by a storm sweeping the south of England.
11h ago
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s richest tycoons pledged to help bring the city’s worst Covid-19 outbreak under control by offering land for makeshift hospitals.
They made the offer Friday at an online conference hosted by Luo Huining, the head of the Chinese central government’s powerful Liaison Office in the city, days after President Xi Jinping called on the city to take “all necessary measures” to contain the health crisis.
Some of the city’s wealthiest men who joined the meeting include Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd.’s Raymond Kwok, Li Ka-shing’s son Richard Li, Henderson Land Development Co.’s Peter Lee, New World Development Co.’s Adrian Cheng and Sino Land Co.’s Robert Ng.
Speaking in Mandarin instead of Cantonese, which is the native tongue for the majority of the population in Hong Kong, the tycoons acknowledged the urgent need to ease the pandemic situation in Hong Kong. They offered solutions including allowing the government to build hospitals on private land, converting their hotels to quarantine centers and donating to people in need.
“The pandemic is worsening quickly and Hong Kong is facing an unprecedented challenge,” Peter Lee said in the livestreamed meeting. “I want to thank the country’s strong support for Hong Kong,” referring to the mainland.
Hong Kong Planning Mandatory Covid Testing for 7.4 Million
Lee said the company could offer its land to build makeshift cabin hospitals if the government needs it, and his views were echoed by New World’s Cheng as well.
Ever since Hong Kong’s pricey homes were attributed by Chinese state media as the catalyst for the pro-democracy protests of 2019, local property tycoons have increased charitable efforts, including donating land for social housing projects.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.