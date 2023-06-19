(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong unemployment rate was unchanged in May even as economic growth improved and the city faces labor shortages in some industries.

The jobless rate was 3% in the three months through May, same as the February-April period, according to data from the Census and Statistics Department released Monday. That was slightly higher than the median estimate of 2.9% in a Bloomberg survey of economists.

The city’s economy has rebounded quickly in the first quarter as its borders reopened and consumer spending climbed. Hong Kong recently relaxed entry rules to bring in 27,000 foreign workers to stem a manpower shortage in services and other industries.

Economists surveyed by Bloomberg have upgraded their growth forecasts for Hong Kong for this year, expecting it to reach 4.6%, up from a previous estimate of 3.4%

“The labor market should improve further in the coming months as the economy continues to recover,” Chris Sun, Hong Kong’s secretary for labor and welfare, said in the statement.

