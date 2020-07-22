(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s third wave of coronavirus infections isn’t showing many signs of slowing, with the number of new daily cases topping the previous record of 108, according to the South China Morning Post.

The latest daily tally includes 60 preliminary infections recorded a day earlier, the SCMP cited unidentified people as saying

The government will make mask-wearing mandatory at all indoor venues the public can freely enter or leave

Hong Kong officials have also discussed more stringent social distancing measures, and haven’t ruled out a lockdown

The SCMP report didn’t specify how many of Wednesday’s cases are local, or of unknown origin. A jump in infections with no immediately known source has spooked officials, causing them to implement sweeping social-distancing measures in the past two weeks

NOTE: Hong Kong to Expand Requirement of Mask Wearing in Public: HKET

