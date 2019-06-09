(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s leader pledged to press ahead with Beijing-backed legislation easing extraditions to China despite one of Hong Kong’s largest protests since the former British colony’s return more than two decades ago.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam told reporters Monday that the government would continue to explain the need for the bill, which would allow Hong Kong to enter into one-time agreements with places such as mainland China and Taiwan to transfer criminal suspects. She said the legislation had been amended to address people’s concerns.

“We can see people are still concerned about the bill,” Lam said. “We will closely explain the law and the purpose of amending the bill.”

On Sunday, white-clad demonstrators, many chanting for Lam’s resignation, choked 3 kilometers (1.9 miles) of central city boulevards for hours as they marched to the local government headquarters. Organizers put the turnout at 1.03 million as of 9:30 p.m., while police estimated 240,000 participants at the rally’s peak.

The crowd estimates suggest it was one of Hong Kong’s biggest mass demonstrations since returning to Chinese rule 22 years ago. While the procession was largely peaceful, scuffles later out between demonstrators and police, who used pepper spray and batons to disperse protesters.

The legislation would for the first time allow extraditions to mainland China, something Western governments and international business organizations warn could threaten the “one country, two systems” framework credited with maintaining Hong Kong’s status as a global financial center. It’s one of several moves by President Xi Jinping’s government that have raised concern about Hong Kong’s autonomous structure, which guarantees free speech, capitalist markets and British common law.

