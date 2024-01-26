(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s wealth fund posted a HK$212.7 billion ($27.2 billion) gain in 2023, boosted by returns on bonds and international stocks.

The Exchange Fund gained HK$57.7 billion on its portfolio of domestic and foreign stocks, and HK$144 billion on bonds, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Friday.

“Following an aggressive rate hike cycle, the US Fed has paused hiking rate since the third quarter, and recently indicated that the policy rate was likely at or near its peak,” Eddie Yue, chief executive of the HKMA. “Coupled with a resilient US economy, investor sentiment has turned more optimistic in general.”

The HK$4 trillion fund, responsible for backstopping the city’s fixed currency regime, recovered from losses in 2022. The Chinese territory’s economy has stagnated following years of political turmoil, weak mainland demand and falling real estate prices.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan warned in December that the city could face a deficit of more than HK$100 billion for the current year, double the HK$54.4 billion he initially forecast.

During 2023, the performance of the main components of the Exchange Fund was:

Equities: Hong Kong equities: lost HK$15.5 billion Other equities: gained HK$73.2 billion

Bonds: rose HK$144 billion

FX: negative currency translation effect of HK$0.5 billion on non-HKD assets

Other investments: HK$11.5 billion

Investment return: 5.2%

