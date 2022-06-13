(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong will expand its cash voucher stimulus program to include non-permanent residents and foreign students, while excluding domestic helpers and people planning to emigrate.

The second batch of HK$5,000 ($637) in vouchers will be distributed from Aug. 7, according to Financial Secretary Paul Chan. The expanded program will include an extra 300,000 people and cost an additional HK$1 billion, he said.

The government is seeking to boost spending in an economy that’s been hammered by Covid restrictions and closed borders. Gross domestic product contracted 4% in the first quarter. Officials project growth this year of 1% to 2%, compared with a previous prediction of 2%-3.5%.

Retail sales jumped 11.7% in April from a year earlier, when the first batch of consumption vouchers were handed out and the most extreme social distancing rules were eased as an outbreak faded. That came after sales plunged 13.8% in March.

The program will exclude people who have either left or plan to leave imminently. Anyone who wasn’t living in the city from June 18, 2019 to June 12, 2022 will be disqualified, unless they have legitimate reasons such as education overseas, according to the new criteria. Those who have applied for early withdrawal of pension money citing a permanent departure as a reason won’t be eligible, according to Chan.

Residents can sign up with one of six digital wallet providers to receive the cash voucher, including those run by HSBC Holdings Plc, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Tencent Holdings Ltd.

