(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong expanded eligibility for Covid-19 vaccines to all residents aged 16 and older, local media reported, in the government’s latest attempt to boost a low inoculation rate by making the shots widely accessible.

Residents aged 16 and above will be allowed to receive BioNTech SE vaccines, while those older than 18 will also be able to opt for shots made by China’s Sinovac Biotech Ltd., the South China Morning Post reported, citing a government source.

Secretary for Civil Service Patrick Nip and Secretary for Food and Health Sophia Chan will speak on the vaccination program at 3:15 p.m. local time Thursday, according to a Hong Kong government statement.

While the Asian financial hub has largely managed to contain the virus, its rollout has been hampered by public distrust in both the Beijing-backed government and questions about the safety and efficacy of Chinese-made vaccines, slowing efforts to reach the herd immunity crucial for a full economic reopening.

Hong Kong has been expanding vaccine access rapidly since its rollout started in late February, as few among priority groups came forward in earlier stages of the campaign. Healthy adults aged 30-59, domestic helpers and students aged 16 and above who study at overseas institutions were made eligible in March.

The city is currently administering vaccines made by Sinovac and Mainz, Germany-based BioNTech, after the latter was temporarily halted last month following packaging defects found in some vials. The BioNTech program was resumed after authorities concluded that the defects didn’t pose a safety risk.

