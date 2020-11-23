(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong will shutter more indoor entertainment venues, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said, amid a surge of Covid-19 cases in the city.

“The direction is to cover this kind of premises because according to the WHO, we have to avoid three things: Avoid closed areas, avoid crowds -- the ‘three C’s’ -- and avoid close contacts,” Lam told a weekly briefing Tuesday, the day before she was set to deliver her delayed annual policy address.

pic.twitter.com/jQul6s7evh

— Bloomberg (@business) November 24, 2020

There will be an announcement later Tuesday on the new virus-related directives, Lam said, without specifying a time, or giving further details about what the closures would encompass.

Hong Kong reported 63 new local coronavirus cases on Monday, the most since early August. Concerns are rising about a new wave of infections in a city that had seen initial success in stamping out the outbreak.

“Unfortunately we see a rebound, so we need to do our best to keep it under control,” she said. Still, “we have to look at it globally because this is a global pandemic,” she said. “Hong Kong is not doing bad at all.”

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.