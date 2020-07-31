(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s government is set to announce Friday a delay to upcoming legislative elections as a result of a recent surge in Covid-19 cases, the South China Morning Post newspaper reported, citing sources it didn’t identify.

The Legislative Council election was due to be held on Sept. 6, but a flurry of media reports earlier this week suggested the vote could be delayed by as long as a year. The possibility of a postponement comes after Hong Kong’s government this week banned at least 12 opposition candidates and arrested four young activists under a sweeping new national security law for comments made online.

The Asian financial hub reported its 26th death from the coronavirus on Friday, as it grapples with a new wave of cases that has seen tighter restrictions imposed on the city, including a two-person limit on public gatherings that could further impact traditional campaigning.

Hong Kong Moves to Crush Opposition With Candidate Ban

Prominent activist Joshua Wong, one of the barred candidates, said in a statement Friday that the Beijing-drafted law imposed on Hong Kong was “a legal weapon used against dissidents.”

“The national security law is how Beijing criminalized freedom of speech, but no matter what, we won’t bow down and we choose not to surrender to China,” he said at a separate press conference. “My political career doesn’t depend on the election. It depends on the Hong Kong people.”

