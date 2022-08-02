(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong will initially offer only one choice when it expands Covid-19 vaccine access to some of its youngest residents: CoronaVac from China’s Sinovac Biotech Ltd.

Children six months to three years of age will become eligible for the Sinovac shot from Thursday, health care officials said at a press briefing on Tuesday. While a panel of medical advisers recommended that an immunization from Germany’s BioNTech SE should also be available, the government doesn’t yet have access to the proper dose, said Chuang Shuk-kwan, an official at the Health Department’s Center for Health Protection.

The issue is getting intense scrutiny in Hong Kong following the death of a 22-month-old girl who contracted Covid and developed seizures. A 35-month-old boy who was in intensive care earlier this week with seizures after testing positive for the virus is improving, officials said.

Hong Kong Experts Back Covid Shots Starting at Six Months of Age

It would be “impractical” to launch BioNTech shots for infants since Hong Kong doesn’t have a supply of the pediatric formula, which comes in a smaller dose, Chuang said. The government is currently talking with pharmaceutical companies to get access to it, she said.

The singular greenlight for Sinovac’s shot means some parents who would prefer the BioNTech vaccine - the other option normally dispensed in the Asian financial hub - must decide whether to wait and leave their children unprotected for longer or go with what’s available. The Sinovac vaccine uses the same dose for kids and adults.

The city will roll out the BioNTech shot “as soon as possible” once the toddler version becomes available, said David Hui, a professor at the Chinese University of Hong Kong and a member of the government’s vaccine committee, at the briefing.

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co. secured the rights from BioNTech to develop and market the mRNA shot in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.

