(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong will resume fresh pork supply on Monday, with about 2,000 live pigs transported to two local abattoirs for auction, Radio Television Hong Kong reported Sunday.

The Sheung Shui and Tsuen Wan slaughterhouses will resume service on May 20, but the city’s total fresh pork supply is estimated to be around 60% of what was offered previously, according to RTHK.

Approval has been given for live pigs to be imported from the mainland to Hong Kong, Chui Tak-yi, acting secretary for the Food and Health Bureau, said at a media session on Sunday. The Hong Kong government had issued an order this month to cull all pigs in a slaughterhouse where one was found infected with the African Swine virus, a move that it said was necessary before supply from China could resume.

China had suspended the transport of all live pigs to Hong Kong after the first case of African swine fever was found in the city, the South China Morning Post previously reported.

