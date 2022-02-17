(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong is still working out details of how to mass-test the entire population for Covid, with Chinese medical experts likely to be brought in to help as surging cases overwhelm the health system.

The White House warned lawmakers that the U.S. doesn’t have enough money on hand to respond to future variants, stockpile vaccines or develop new technologies. Police in Canada’s capital city started blocking off the downtown core with barriers in a move against protesters who have occupied the streets for almost three weeks.

Tennis player Novak Djokovic said he’s fired up for his return to the court in Dubai after his deportation from Australia for rejecting Covid-19 vaccinations, while acknowledging his participation in other tournaments depends on curbs set by the hosts.

Key Developments:

Hong Kong Works on Mass-Testing Plans (7:30 a.m. H.K.)

Details of a testing blitz for Hong Kong’s 7.5 million residents are still being worked on, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said late Thursday, the same day the city recorded 6,116 new Covid infections along with 6,300 preliminary cases.

Residents of some Kowloon estates were told to stay home and undergo compulsory testing. Officials also announced plans to free up space at hospitals and isolation facilities, seeing the segregation of positive cases as key to containing the virus under the Covid Zero strategy still being pursued by Hong Kong and China.

The current outbreak is the worst the city has ever seen and has left both its Covid Zero goal and health system in disarray, with elderly patients lying in gurneys in the street because hospitals have no more space inside. Chinese President Xi Jinping called this week for Hong Kong to take “all necessary measures” to contain the outbreak. Chinese medical experts will likely be brought in to assist in the plan to test the financial hub’s 7.5 million residents, people familiar with the government’s thinking told Bloomberg News Thursday.

Djokovic Says Vaccine Dispute Motivates Him (7:15 a.m. H.K.)

Novak Djokovic said he’s fired up for his return to the court in Dubai after his deportation from Australia for rejecting Covid-19 vaccinations.

“There’s an additional motivation, for sure, that I play better than ever,” the world’s No. 1-ranked men’s player told Serbian state broadcaster RTS. “It’s certain” that the standoff with Australia will “influence my return in Dubai.”

Djokovic reiterated that his participation in other tournaments, including the French Open, depends on rules set by hosts as he maintains his refusal to get a Covid shot. He missed the Australian Open in January because of the controversy. The Dubai Duty Free Championships men’s tournament starts Saturday.

Cathay Flies Just 797 Passengers a Day (7:05 a.m. H.K.)

Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. expects to continue operating at about 2% of pre-pandemic passenger capacity as long as Hong Kong keeps virus curbs in place.

The airline, which relies solely on international travel, carried 24,699 passengers in January, down 99.2% from the same month in 2019, prior to the pandemic. Numbers averaged just 797 a day. “We are currently not seeing any signs of significant recovery in passenger travel demand,” Chief Customer and Commercial Officer Ronald Lam said Thursday.

White House Warns on Covid Funding (5:36 p.m. NY)

The White House is warning lawmakers that the U.S. doesn’t have enough money on hand to respond to future Covid-19 variants, stockpile vaccines or develop new technologies.

Biden administration funds for pandemic response -- including testing, vaccine distribution and other medical supplies -- have been either spent or set aside already for purchases, according to a document obtained by Bloomberg News. All funds provided so far have been spent or earmarked for use.

California Shifts to New Phase Against Virus (5:28 p.m. NY)

California will rely on wastewater testing and the ability to quickly ramp up vaccinations to deal with future waves of the coronavirus, under a plan officials unveiled Thursday.

With the omicron variant rapidly fading in the state, Governor Gavin Newsom is trying to lay the groundwork for a return to something like normal life after two years of lockdowns and mask mandates.

The plan -- given the acronym SMARTER -- says the state will negotiate with manufacturers to maintain a supply of tests that can be quickly deployed in case wastewater scans detect new outbreaks. California, which lost more than 82,500 people to the virus, will also maintain a stockpile of 75 million high-quality masks for rapid distribution and wants to maintain the ability to administer 200,000 vaccine doses per day.

Masks Not Optional at State of the Union (4:03 p.m. NY)

All members of Congress will be allowed to attend President Joe Biden’s first State of the Union address, but they must follow Covid-19 health guidelines, including masking, or risk being tossed from the event and fined.

A memo Thursday by House Sergeant at Arms William Walker lays out the rules for the March 1 address to a joint session of Congress, including limiting lawmakers to one non-transferable ticket and requiring they attest to negative Covid-19 results.

Walker’s memo states that attendees must adhere to social distancing guidelines and lawmakers -- who cannot bring guests -- will be spread through the chamber, including the viewing balcony typically reserved for journalists and guests.

N. Carolina Governor Urges End to Mask Mandates (3:53 p.m. NY)

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper urged local governments and school districts to drop mask mandates.

“It’s time to focus on getting our children a good education and improving our schools, no matter how you feel about masks,” the Democratic governor tweeted.

North Carolina has not had a statewide mask mandate since mid-2021, though local governments and schools are permitted to impose their own rules.

Police Begin Fencing Off Downtown Ottawa (2:13 p.m. NY)

Police in Canada’s capital city began blocking off the downtown core with barriers and fences, in a move against protesters who have occupied the streets for nearly three weeks.

“Only those with lawful reason to enter the core, such as residents, businesses and others with lawful reasons, will be allowed in the area,” Ottawa Police Chief Steve Bell said on Twitter. “The unlawful protesters must leave the area and will not be provided access.”

For a second consecutive day, Ottawa police handed out flyers warning of criminal charges and vehicle seizures for anyone who doesn’t leave the protest zone. The area has been declared a prohibited public assembly under emergency legislation invoked by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday.

Meantime, Canada’s national police service is sending banks the names of people involved in protests that have paralyzed the nation’s capital, a first concrete step in the financial crackdown on demonstrators.

NYC Anime Show Not Omicron Superspreader (1:04 p.m. NY)

A New York City anime convention held late last year likely wasn’t an omicron superspreader event, as many had feared, new reports show.

One of the first confirmed U.S. cases of the omicron variant was found in early December in a Minnesota man who attended the convention, raising concerns about a mass outbreak at the gathering of some 53,000 fans of the film and TV animation style. Studies released Thursday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found no evidence of widespread transmission at the convention beyond a cluster of of the Minnesota participant’s close contacts.

Colorado Ends Crisis Declaration (11:26 a.m. NY)

Colorado health officials Thursday ended a Covid-19 crisis declaration aimed at plugging hospital staffing shortages and allowing ambulance providers to impose stricter screening of 911 calls for assistance.

The “crisis standards of care” provided guidelines for allocating resources and “the decision to deactivate these standards is based on recent modeling and steadily declining cases and hospitalizations,” Eric France, the state’s chief medical officer, said in a printed statement.

Portugal to End Work-From-Home Guidance (9:13 a.m. NY)

Portugal plans to lift several restrictions in the coming days as the number of daily Covid-19 infections drops.

The government will no longer recommend that people work from home and the need to show a negative Covid-19 test to access sports venues, bars and nightclubs will be dropped, Presidency Minister Mariana Vieira da Silva said. The government plans to lift more curbs as deaths from Covid-19 decline, she said.

EU Regulator to Consider Merck Pill (8:22 a.m. NY)

European Union drug regulators said they will discuss Merck & Co.’s antiviral pill next week amid a report that the drug faces potential rejection.

A panel of the European Medicines Agency will consider the drug’s effectiveness at the meeting, Marco Cavaleri, the regulator’s head of biological health threats and vaccines strategy, said at a briefing on Thursday. He declined to comment on the robustness of the evidence to back the pill.

The U.S. drugmaker has been developing molnupiravir with partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics LP. The pill is only about 30% effective at preventing Covid deaths and hospitalizations among high-risk patients, compared with about 90% efficacy for Pfizer Inc.’s Paxlovid, studies have shown.

