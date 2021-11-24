Hootsuite has named a new board chair to replace founder Ryan Holmes.

The Vancouver-based tech company announced the appointment of four new directors to its board on Wednesday, including Julie Herendeen as board chair.

Herendeen, who has previously worked for several tech companies such as Uber Inc., Dropbox Inc. and Apple Inc., is a corporate director who also serves on the board of directors of HubSpot Inc.

Holmes will continue to sit on the board as a director, alongside newly appointed directors Christiane Pendarvis, Dave Singh and Carl Sparks.

“These new board appointments are an important step forward for Hootsuite as we transition from an investor board to an independent board,” Hootsuite CEO Tom Keiser said in a news release.

Keiser took over as CEO in the summer of 2020, replacing Holmes who spent 12 years at the helm of the company.

At the time, Holmes said he was leaving the top job at the startup he launched, which allows users to manage multiple social media accounts and provide analytics on them, amid a social-media “reckoning.”