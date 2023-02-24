Hootsuite says it will eliminate the free tier of its social media management tool next month.

The Vancouver-based technology company says the tool, which allows users to browse, manage and schedule social media posts, will come with a fee beginning March 31.

After that date, anyone who used the Hootsuite Free plan will have to stop using the service or switch to one of four new, paid plans starting at $99 per month for its Professional tier.

That plan offers allows one user to manage 10 social accounts with unlimited posting, scheduling and access to messages in one inbox.

Higher tiers will support additional users and accounts and offer more features, but cost several hundreds of dollars.

The move away from the free tier comes after Hootsuite cut seven per cent of its staff — about 70 people — in January, making it the company's third layoff in the last year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2023.