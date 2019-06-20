(Bloomberg) -- Former White House Communications Director Hope Hicks said she believed President Donald Trump was “serious” when he said he would accept information about a political rival from a foreign source, the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee said.

"His invitation to foreign actors is so alarming that even one of his most loyal former aides, Hope Hicks, knew that the president’s statement was alarming," New York Representative Jerrold Nadler said Thursday, referring to Hicks’s closed-door testimony before the panel a day earlier.

Nadler made the remarks at the start of his panel’s second hearing on the report from Special Counsel Robert Mueller on Russia’s interference in the 2016 election. The comments referred to an ABC News interview with Trump last week. The president said “I’d take it,” when asked how he’d respond if a foreign individual or entity offered him damaging intelligence on a political opponent.

“Yesterday, during her transcribed interview, Hicks made clear that she understood the president to be serious when he said that he would accept foreign interference in our elections,” Nadler said. “She also made clear that even she knew that such foreign assistance should be rejected and reported to the FBI.”

In the ABC News interview, when Trump was asked whether he’d accept information from foreigners or hand it over to the FBI, he said: “maybe you do both.”

