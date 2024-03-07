(Bloomberg) -- Efforts to secure a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war before the expected start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan on Sunday appear to be failing, frustrating the delivery of urgent aid into Gaza and increasing the risk of a wider conflict.

Israeli and US officials say weeks of negotiations involving Egypt and Qatar have led to a proposed six-week halt to fighting and the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners in return for dozens of Israeli hostages. That may have enabled the delivery of food and medicine to the two million besieged Gazans as the month of prayer and fasting begins.

Hamas rejected the offer, saying it’s only interested in a permanent end to the conflict and a full withdrawal of Israel forces from Gaza. Israel says it won’t stop its campaign until the Iran-backed militant group is destroyed, with its main leaders killed, captured or exiled.

The deadlock presents a bleak future for Gazans barely surviving after five months of war, with hundreds of thousands living in tents and on the streets after relentless Israeli bombardments. The campaign has been aimed at destroying Hamas’s extensive military infrastructure, including hundreds of miles of tunnels under urban areas, following the group’s deadly invasion of Israel on Oct. 7.

Read More: Understanding the Roots of the Israel-Hamas War: QuickTake

Hamas’s goal is “a comprehensive cessation of aggression against our people,” the group said in a statement. Israel “continues to breach the obligations of this agreement regarding achieving a permanent cease-fire, the return of displaced persons, withdrawal from the Strip and meeting the needs of our people.”

A Hamas delegation left Cairo Thursday to consult with leadership and negotiations would continue, it said.

Matthew Miller, spokesman for the US State Department, said Wednesday: “Israel put a serious proposal on the table, and it’s for Hamas to accept it. It’s also for Hamas to engage in good faith and show that they actually want to get a deal.”

While US President Joe Biden’s administration has grown impatient with Israel’s conduct of the war, especially the high number of civilian casualties, it hasn’t withdrawn its support for Israel’s efforts to destroy Hamas as a fighting force.

The war has been raging since Hamas operatives killed 1,200 people and abducted 250 during their Oct. 7 massacre. Israel has responded by bombarding Gaza, killing more than 30,000 to date, according to Hamas-run health authorities. Hamas is designated a terrorist organization by the US and European Union.

Ramadan Deadline

Ramadan has been seen as a deadline for cease-fire talks because it’s a period of fasting and prayer, and religious and nationalist sentiments often spike at the same time. Talks are likely to continue next week, however, meaning there could still be a deal once the holy month is underway.

Hamas may view Ramadan as less of a deadline and more an opportunity to show defiance. The group has called on Muslims in Israel and the West Bank — the other main Palestinian territory alongside Gaza — to march on Jerusalem’s Al Aqsa mosque at the start of the holy month. If that doesn’t happen, Hamas may be more open to a deal, Israeli officials say.

Israel controls access to Al Aqsa and its security forces’ treatment of Muslims at one of Islam’s holiest sites has often been a source of tension. There’s been debate within the right-wing Israeli government about restricting access even to the two million Arabs who are Israeli citizens, though Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accepted the advice of his security chiefs and abandoned that plan.

That means about 50,000 Israeli Muslim worshipers are due at the mosque next week. As in previous years, only West Bankers above a certain age and cleared by internal security will be permitted to pray there.

“We will do everything to maintain freedom of worship on the Temple Mount while aptly providing for security and safety needs and enabling the Muslim public to celebrate the holiday,” Netanyahu said.

West Bank Restrictions

The war has seen Israel tighten restrictions on the movement of Palestinians in the West Bank and their right to work in Israel, meaning many are struggling to make ends meet. There have been clashes with Israelis who have set up home in the territory, known as settlers. Within the past week, two Israelis were killed by gunmen near the settlement of Eli, and Israeli forces swept into a refugee camp near Ramallah, killing a 16-year-old boy.

Israel’s government this week authorized another 3,500 settler homes in the occupied area, the first such announcement in eight months.

If Ramadan proceeds without a cease-fire in Gaza, anti-Israeli militias in Lebanon and Syria — as well as the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen — may step up their activities. Cross-border fire between Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah has been escalating, with people killed on both sides.

Read More: How Iran-Backed Groups Provoke Wider Mideast Conflict: QuickTake

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told US official Amos Hochstein on Tuesday that the country is “committed to the diplomatic process.” “However, Hezbollah’s aggression is bringing us closer to a critical point in the decision-making regarding our military activities in Lebanon.”

Frustrated Aid

Meanwhile, Israel and international aid organizations are exchanging accusations about why assistance isn’t arriving properly. Israel says the groups need more workers; the groups say Israel’s security restrictions are the problem.

More than 100 Gazans were killed a week ago when violence, including shooting by Israeli troops, broke out as an aid convoy arrived in northern Gaza. Some Israeli officials say Hamas sees that disaster as increasing its advantage over Israel in negotiations, adding to the deadlock.

A new aid effort is expected to start soon, with provisions from the United Arab Emirates being transported to Gaza from Cyprus.

--With assistance from Fadwa Hodali and Julius Domoney.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.