The top executive of Montreal-based travel company Hopper says it will probably go public in the future, but first, it will first look for less volatility in equity markets and to grow its customer base abroad.

Fred Lalonde, the co-founder and chief executive of Hopper, said in an interview with BNN Bloomberg on Monday that the company will not look to go public in the near term but is preparing for it.

“Eventually we're going to list, we’re getting at a scale now where it makes sense to be contemplated in the public markets… we want to give the market some time to recover and digest from the correction,” Lalonde said.

As the company weighs a potential venture into public markets, Lalonde said Asia and Latin America have been key areas of growth.

“We're scaling so quickly, especially in places like Asia and Latin America, that we want to make sure that we are focused on growing the business, [and] growing our customer base before we think of a public listing. But eventually, it's probably in the cards,” he said.

Hopper was founded as a platform to inform consumers about the ideal time to purchase a flight, according to Lalonde. Since around 2014, he said the platform has gained over 100 million customers.

“We started as a consumer app, and we were selling travel and when you do that, hotels and airlines will give you commissions. But when we really broke out, which would have been 2019, is when we started with these fintech products,” Lalonde said.

Specifically, he pointed to things like transitioning non-refundable fares into refundable products for a “small fee.” Other products included freezing prices, disruption protection and more.

“So all of these suites of products that ultimately allow customers to buy out the anxiety that comes with planning travel, now represent over 50 per cent of our revenue,” Lalonde said adding that the increased revenue has led to lower prices on the platform.