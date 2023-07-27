Eventually we're going to list: Hopper CEO on company growth outlook

Montreal-based travel company Hopper has eyes on global expansion, announcing a partnership with Brazilian financial technology firm Nubank as that company enters the travel space.

Under the deal, Nubank will offer a “comprehensive travel portal” within its shopping platform, using Hopper’s technology for a “comprehensive and seamless travel booking experience.”

“This is a great partnership for Hopper Cloud, as we’ll have the opportunity to combine Hopper’s global travel and eCommerce expertise with Nubank’s innovative approach to digital financial services,” Dakota Smith, president and co-founder of Hopper, said in a news release.

“We are seeing strong demand for these offerings from partners around the world. In fact, Hopper Cloud now comprises more than 50 per cent of Hopper's overall business.”

Hopper Cloud is the suite of fintech travel products available to companies wishing to offer more travel options to their customers.

The partnership is Nubank’s first foray into travel as it looks to expand beyond financial services, having launched 25 new products so far in 2023.

Meanwhile, Hopper has been looking to expand its customer base outside of North America.

Fred Lalonde, the co-founder and chief executive of Hopper, told BNN Bloomberg earlier this month his company would not go public until it could grow its customer base internationally, with Latin America and Asia noted as specific targets for growth.

“We're scaling so quickly, especially in places like Asia and Latin America, that we want to make sure that we are focused on growing the business, [and] growing our customer base before we think of a public listing,” he said at the time.