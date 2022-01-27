Hang Lung Looking to Buy Distressed Properties in Mainland China
Hong Kong property developer Hang Lung Properties Ltd. is looking to buy high-quality real estate from distressed peers in mainland China.
Hundreds of millions of Chinese people are expected to make the trip back to their hometowns over the Lunar New Year break, though holiday travel is nowhere near pre-pandemic levels as Covid-19 spreads.
Private home prices in Singapore are expected to grow by up to 3% this year, according to research provider OrangeTree.
Hopson Development’s shares tumbled the most since 2009 after the builder -- seen as one of the safer names among China’s property companies -- said PricewaterhouseCoopers has resigned as its auditor.
Hopson Development Holdings Ltd.’s dollar bonds were poised for record lows and its shares plunged, after the developer said that its auditor agreed to resign.
(Bloomberg) -- Hopson Development Holdings Ltd.’s dollar bonds were poised for record lows and its shares plunged, after the developer said that its auditor agreed to resign.
The firm’s note due 2023 fell 10.5 cents on the dollar to 81.8 cents, its biggest drop on record, according to Bloomberg-compiled prices Friday morning in Hong Kong. Its shares fell as much as 31%, also on pace for a record decline.
Hopson said late Thursday that its auditor, PricewaterhouseCoopers, agreed to resign, with the professional services firm saying it did not receive sufficient information to complete auditing procedures.
“Hopson’s near-term refinancing prospects and investor sentiment may be hurt on its disclosure,” Bloomberg Intelligence analysts Andrew Chan and Hui Yen Tay wrote in a note. Hopson and PWC did not immediately respond to requests for comment when reached by phone.
Hopson had remained relatively immune to the credit crisis that has engulfed the real estate sector. Still, there are growing investor concerns about the transparency of better developers and the sector’s hidden debt.
The upcoming earnings season is likely to reveal further pressure points for borrowers as auditors examine the books for the first time since authorities’ clampdown on the debt-fueled industry prompted a wave of defaults.
The firm and its subsidiaries have $880 million in outstanding offshore notes, including a HK$720 million ($92.4 million) due July, Bloomberg-compiled data show.
