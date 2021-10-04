Hopson’s Chu Set to Become Latest Tycoon to Bolster Evergrande
Another billionaire tycoon appears poised to come to the aid of embattled developer China Evergrande Group.
Hopson Development Holdings Ltd., a Hong Kong-listed real estate firm controlled by the billionaire Chu family, has agreed to buy a controlling stake in Evergrande’s property services business, Cailian reported Monday, citing people it didn’t identify. Shares in Evergrande, the property business and Hopson were halted in Hong Kong. The Evergrande companies didn’t respond to requests for comment, while Hopson declined.
The Chus could become the latest wealthy family to shore up finances for Evergrande and its billionaire founder Hui Ka Yan. Hui’s so-called poker pals have included Chinese Estates Holdings Ltd.’s Joseph Lau, New World Development Co. billionaire Henry Cheng and C C Land Holdings Ltd.’s Cheung Chung Kiu, though some have been scaling back their Evergrande investments.
In contrast to Hui, who has been in the spotlight for years in the property sector, Chu Mang Yee is described as an “invisible magnate” by Chinese media for his low-profile. Chu and his son Chu Yat Hong own about 71% of Hopson Development combined, and the family is worth about $6.2 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Mang Yee’s daughter Chu Kut Yung has been the developer’s chairman since January 2020.
Like Evergrande, Hopson is based in the southern Chinese province of Guangdong. Listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange since 1998, the shares have gained 40% this year while Evergrande has plunged 80%. Hopson has a market value of HK$60 billion ($7.7 billion), compared with just HK$39 billion for Evergrande.
The developer is comparatively little-known globally even though it’s currently the 13th-biggest property company in China by market capitalization.
Hopson Development plans to acquire a 51% stake in Evergrande Property Services to value the company at about HK$40 billion, a 28% discount to the unit’s current value of HK$55.4 billion, Cailian reported, after amending an earlier report on the valuation.
Hopson’s dollar notes are set for their biggest losses on record following the report. The 6.8% dollar bond due 2023 sank 4.9 cents on the dollar to 90.2 cents, Bloomberg-compiled prices show as of 11:32 a.m. in Hong Kong.
