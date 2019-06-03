(Bloomberg) -- A consortium led by buyout firm Hopu Investment Management is in advanced talks to buy a minority stake in Chinese air conditioner maker Gree Electric Appliances Inc. from its government-owned parent, according to people familiar with the matter.

The negotiations are ongoing and might not lead to a deal, said the people, who asked not to be named discussing confidential deliberations. At Monday’s closing price, the 15% stake was valued at 47.4 billion yuan ($6.9 billion).

Gree Electric’s largest shareholder, state-controlled Gree Group, held about 18% of the company’s shares at the end of September, according to Bloomberg-compiled data. Some analysts have said its decision to sell, announced in early April, is in line with China’s push to reduce state ownership in highly competitive industries.

Representatives for Hopu and Gree declined to comment.

Gree Group’s stake-sale announcement triggered a surge in Gree Electric, with the stock peaking at 65.40 yuan on April 19. The shares have since reversed some of those gains, closing Monday at 52.50 yuan. Any sale of the holding will require approval from the state assets regulator, Gree has said.

Gree said April 8 that the stake would be sold at no less than the average share price over the previous 30 trading days. That’s about 46 yuan, or 12% less than Monday’s closing price, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

