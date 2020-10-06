(Bloomberg) -- Horace Mann, a private school in the Bronx, will suspend in-person classes for its middle and upper grades for two weeks after additional staff tested positive for Covid-19.

The school, which reopened for in-person classes last month, identified one case of Covid among its employees over the weekend. Three more were found on Monday, including two in the physical education department and one in college counseling, head of school Thomas Kelly said in an email to parents Monday night.

“It is clear that these additional cases of positive Covid-19 do have overlap with students and employees at a level that makes me uncomfortable moving forward with in-person instruction for our Middle and Upper Division students,” Kelly said in the email.

Students in grades 6-12 will quarantine for next two weeks with online instruction, returning on Oct. 19, Kelly said.

Read more: Dalton parents revolt over school’s $54,180 online classes

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Monday closed schools for two weeks in parts of Brooklyn and Queens where the virus has been surging.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.