(Bloomberg) -- Horizon Therapeutics Plc said it will purchase Viela Bio Inc. for about $3.1 billion to gain experimental treatments for rare diseases.

Horizon will acquire all of Viela Bio’s issued and outstanding shares, paying $53 a share, according to a statement Monday, a 53% premium over Viela’s closing share price Friday. The transaction is expected to close by the end of the first quarter of 2021.

British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc agreed to divest its 27% interest in Viela Bio, for which it will receive proceeds and profit of about $760 million to $780 million, according to a separate statement.

