(Bloomberg) -- The new horror film “The Curse of La Llorona” exceeded forecasts to unseat superhero movie “Shazam!” atop the weekend box office results for North American theaters, giving AT&T Inc.’s Warner Bros. the top two spots.

“La Llorona” brought in $26.5 million in the U.S. and Canada, Comscore Inc. estimated Sunday in an email -- well beyond the forecast of $16.9 million. The DC Comics film “Shazam!” brought in $17.3 million, in line with projections.

“La Llorona,” set in 1970s Los Angeles, aimed to extend the horror genre’s streak of low-budget moneymakers. But the film was mostly panned by critics: Just 33 percent of reviews on Rotten Tomatoes were positive.

The movie about a foster kid with super powers, “Shazam!,” had spent two weeks on top in what Box Office Pro calls a “soft market.”

Fox’s “Breakthrough” landed in third place with $11 million, attracting the faith-based audiences that helped previous films like “Miracles From Heaven” and “Heaven Is for Real” have strong runs over Easter.

“Little,” about a woman who’s changed into her younger self, moved to fifth place from second place last weekend for Comcast Corp.’s Universal Pictures.

See the weekend release schedule here. This is the last weekend of relatively light competition before Walt Disney Co. kicks off the summer movie season with the April 26 debut of “Avengers: Endgame.”

