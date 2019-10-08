(Bloomberg) -- Ecuador’s sovereign bonds plunged as violent protests swept the nation, forcing top officials to flee the capital of Quito, after the government bowed to pressure from the International Monetary Fund to end four decades of fuel subsidies that cost $1.4 billion a year.

The nation’s dollar bonds due in 2028 fell by the most since they were sold in January 2018, sending yields up 70 basis points. President Lenin Moreno accused his opponents of a coup attempt and Foreign Minister Jose Valencia said in a text that the administration is seeking to “avoid a violent clash in Quito.” Finance Minister Richard Martinez said the government is “doing well.”

Here’s what investors are saying about the violence after Moreno said he won’t reinstate the subsidies, which were introduced by a military dictatorship in the 1970s.

Edwin Gutierrez, London-based head of emerging-market sovereign debt at Aberdeen Asset Management:

“There is a non-zero risk that Moreno knuckles under pressure and rolls back the subsidy cuts like he did with diesel back in December. Given the violence and protests, that risk has clearly risen”

Siobhan Morden, the head of Latin America fixed income strategy at Amherst Pierpont Securities in New York:

“The stakes are high. If President Moreno reinstates the subsidies then the IMF program is at risk. This explains why prices are off this morning, especially since the latest protests come somewhat as a surprise after the resolution last week”

“It is because the stakes are so high that President Moreno will push back. It looks like he still has support from the military, the political establishment and the private sector. I don’t think the protesters have much public sympathy because of their destructive strategy”

Guido Chamorro, a senior investment manager at Pictet in London:

“This is cause for great concern. It’s definitely too early to add back”

“Investors are very overweight so there are no natural buyers on weakness”

Javier Kulesz, a New York-based managing director at Jefferies LLC, wrote in a note:

“The situation is already very chaotic but could get even worse tomorrow”

“Not that we want to script some material for a horror movie, but what if these policies are planting the seed for a return of the Correistas in 2021, very much like the Kirchneristas in Argentina may be returning in a couple of months?”

To contact the reporters on this story: Ben Bartenstein in New York at bbartenstei3@bloomberg.net;Aline Oyamada in Sao Paulo at aoyamada3@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Carolina Wilson at cwilson166@bloomberg.net, Alec D.B. McCabe, Philip Sanders

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.