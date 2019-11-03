Horror Year for Australia’s Banks Capped by Westpac’s Worst Profit Since 2008

(Bloomberg) -- Westpac Banking Corp. capped a horror year for Australia’s banks with its worst earnings since the global financial crisis.

The country’s second-largest bank will tap shareholders for A$2.5 billion ($1.7 billion) in new capital and slashed its dividend as full-year cash profit plunged 15% -- the first decline in earnings since the aftermath of the financial crisis in 2009.

The nation’s big banks have endured a torrid year, punctuated by a damning report into years of misconduct, executive departures, and a mounting bill to compensate customers for wrongdoing. Add in a slowing economy, shrinking margins and tougher regulation -- and the outlook is bleak.

“2019 has been a disappointing year,” Westpac Chief Executive Officer Brian Hartzer said after announcing the earnings Monday. “Financial results are down significantly in a challenging, low-growth, low interest rate environment.”

While analysts had been braced for a weak result, the outcome was worse than expected across the board:

Cash profit fell to A$6.85 billion, ending nine years of growth

Return on equity, a key measure of profitability, fell 225 basis points to 10.75%, well below the bank’s target of about 13%-14%

The final dividend was slashed to 80 cents a share from 94 cents last year

To shore up its balance sheet ahead of tougher capital rules, the bank will sell A$2 billion of shares to institutional investors at A$25.32 each, a 9.2% discount to Friday’s closing price. By comparison, when Macquarie Group Ltd., Australia’s largest investment bank, raised A$1 billion in August, it sold shares at just a 2.8% discount.

A further A$500 million of shares will be offered to retail investors. The stock will be halted from trading Monday.

National Australia Bank Ltd. reports earnings Thursday.

