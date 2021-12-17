(Bloomberg) -- Trainer Jorge Navarro, one of the highest-profile people busted in a massive crackdown on racehorse doping, was ordered to spend five years in prison after pleading guilty to the distribution of adulterated drugs.

Navarro was sentenced Friday in Manhattan by U.S. District Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil, who also ordered the trainer to pay almost $27 million in restitution. He was one of more than two dozen people charged in March 2020 in the largest investigation into the use of performance-enhancing drugs in horse racing.

See more: Deadly Horse-Doping Scandal Emerges From Cloud of Covid Pandemic

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.