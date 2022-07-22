(Bloomberg) -- Hospital stocks posted double-digit surges after HCA Healthcare Inc., the biggest of the chains, and Tenet Healthcare Corp. posted results that defied expectations for weaker demand amid high labor costs.

HCA’s second-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization were $3 billion, the company said Friday in a statement, ahead of Wall Street expectations of $2.8 billion. The shares vaulted as much as 17% -- the most since the start of the pandemic -- while Tenet’s and Community Health Systems Inc.’s shot up 14% and 20%, respectively.

UnitedHealth Group Inc. reported relatively low medical costs for the quarter, indicating that patients have been slow to return to hospitals for care for illnesses other than Covid-19. That, and high wages for nurses and other employees, set low expectations for hospital performance.

Although HCA left its full-year guidance unchanged, the results suggest “upside potential amid easing staffing headwinds when travel-nursing contracts signed during the January omicron wave expire in September and medical- and surgical-care recovery accelerates after summer vacations,” Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Glen Losev said in a note.

In a report after markets closed on Thursday, Tenet said that the measure of earnings known as adjusted Ebitda was $843 million in the second quarter, while the average Wall Street estimate was $729 million.

