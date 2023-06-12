(Bloomberg) -- Wage pressures and staff shortages at hospitals have eased from last year but are still high, according to Fitch Ratings.

Average hourly earnings are up 4.7% year over year through April, according to a note on Monday by Fitch. That’s lower than the previous two years but still above the 2.4% average in the decade ending in 2019, before the pandemic. Some of the decrease in hourly earnings could be due to less need for expensive contract nurses, according to Fitch.

Most hospital systems are still grappling with “material operating losses,” Fitch’s Richard Park and Kevin Holloran wrote in the note.

Job openings in the health care and social assistance sector dropped to 8.2% in April from 9.3% last March. The decline in vacancies reflects the diminished need for external nurses that were deployed in great numbers during the height of the pandemic that contributed to a wave of operating losses beginning early last year. Fitch added that hospitals have also been cutting non-clinical staff to help manage costs.

Fitch estimates a current nursing shortage of 1 million to 2 million nationally.

“Hospital and ambulatory payrolls continue to grow, but labor shortages, as seen in the healthcare sector’s low unemployment rate and high job openings/quits rates, indicate that higher labor inflation could persist,” Park and Holloran wrote.

While higher reimbursements from private insurers “will help alleviate profitability pressures,” Fitch said, “rate increases are not expected to cover wage inflation from the past two years on their own.”

Fitch noted some good news for hospitals. There was a decline in nurse vacancies at homes — shortages of 16.4% from the peak of 28.3% last January. The improvement allows hospitals to discharge some patients sooner, Fitch said. Some patients needing rehab services have been stuck in the hospital longer than needed because there weren’t available spots in nursing homes due to staff shortages.

