(Bloomberg) -- At least 85 people were reported dead at a hospital in the capital of Sudan’s North Darfur state, an early indication of the human toll from fighting between the army and an opposition militia around the last major city in the region still held by the government.

Since fighting started in El-Fasher on May 10, more than 700 casualties arrived at the city’s South Hospital and 85 have died, Claire Nicolet, head of emergency operations for medical charity Doctors Without Borders, said in a statement Tuesday.

It was the latest partial glimpse into the toll of the clashes between Sudan’s army and the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group.

The United Nations, US and others have for weeks been urging the RSF not to attack El-Fasher, warning it would precipitate further catastrophe in a civil war that may have already killed as many as 150,000 people, according to US estimates. Millions have fled their homes in what the UN has called the world’s biggest displacement crisis.

