(Bloomberg) -- Hospitals are returning to the municipal-bond market as they aim to pivot from survival to revival.

So far this year, hospitals are tapping the market with more than $1.7 billion to expand and upgrade facilities, according to data compiled by Bloomberg as of Jan. 12. That figure outpaces $390.7 million of issuance by hospitals last January.

It’s cheaper to tap the muni market at the moment, with the yield on the 10-year AAA benchmark down 127 basis points since Nov. 1. Financial pressures on hospitals have also started to ease. Staffing costs — by far their heftiest expense — have steadied and operating margins have been improving.

“I would classify the hospital sector not as stable but as recovering,” said Lisa Washburn, managing director at Municipal Market Analytics. “There’s a lot of pent-up need to issue debt,” not only for facilities but also for technology, including cybersecurity.

Read More: Hospitals Creeping Toward Recovery Face ‘Out of Control’ Costs

In an offering that priced Wednesday, Minnesota’s HealthPartners borrowed $500 million to fund projects including the replacement of a hospital in Stillwater and a new specialty-care center in Woodbury. A bond due in 2040 with a 5% coupon is priced at a yield of 3.53%, or 58 basis points higher than the benchmark.

John Henningsgard, co-head of the public finance health care group at Piper Sandler & Co. and one of the lead managers on the deal, said the two-month market rally that began in November accelerated the time-line for HealthPartners. The combined health provider and insurer had deferred some projects during the pandemic before reassessing its prospects this year, said Andrea Walsh, its president and chief executive officer.

While it’s still grappling with higher costs for supplies and staffing, patient demand is strong, Walsh said. She expects operating performance — now stable — to improve, even though margins are still below what they were before the pandemic.

“At some point, you’ve got to proceed forward,” Walsh said. “There is no perfect time. You can’t time the market. We won’t be there for people if we don’t make smart investments.”

Hospitals had largely held off on borrowing last year as the Federal Reserve continued to raise interest rates. Issuance by such entities was the lowest since 2000 and dropped 40% from 2022, MMA’s Washburn and Matt Fabian wrote in a report this week. The sector usually accounts for 5% to 10% of total muni issuance, they said. Last year, it totaled $11.6 billion, or about 3%, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

But even as hospitals start to tap the muni market, not everyone is bullish about the sector’s prospects. Fitch Ratings and S&P Global Ratings have maintained their negative outlook for this year.

Kevin Holloran of Fitch said labor shortages continue to plague the sector and delay its recovery. He expects downgrades to continue outpacing upgrades and is concerned about a second year of debt-service covenant violations that could prompt some creditors to declare defaults or accelerate repayments, he said in a presentation last week.

That hasn’t deterred borrowers in the sector.

Scripps Health in southern California is planning additional issuance after intending to borrow $802 million to expand and upgrade some facilities, according to a prospectus this week. Florida Health Sciences Center, operating as Tampa General Hospital, is using proceeds from its planned $270 million in bonds for its acquisition of Bravera Health, which it completed last month to create a network that includes six hospitals and 10 clinics.

Investors are interested in the sector’s debt. The HealthPartners deal was oversubscribed, with “a long list of large orders,” Piper Sandler’s Henningsgard said.

“On a case-by-case basis, the market is strong for health-care borrowers with the right credit story,” he said.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.