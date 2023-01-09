(Bloomberg) -- A UK technology firm which helps the health service to provide “hospitals at home” is expanding further into clinical trials through the acquisition of a German rival.

Huma Therapeutics, which enables clinicians to monitor patients remotely, has bought Alcedis, a clinical trials specialist, for an approximate valuation of more than £20 million ($24.1 million.)

The tie-up will allow Huma to use its technology to monitor patients taking part in clinical trials, reducing the number of in-person visits to hospitals and clinics, and enabling participants to provide a greater amount of data at more regular intervals.

Dan Vahdat, chief executive officer and founder of Huma, said the technology would provide trial participants with a “sense of security and comfort,” as they would be continually monitored using their smartphone. Participants are called in if doctors spot a worrying change in their data, for example blood oxygen or heart rate.

Huma’s platform is already being used across England and Wales — monitoring people with Covid, diabetes, cardiovascular disease and after surgery. Its software enables doctors to keep tabs on patients using a mobile app and also uses wearable devices to gather data on heart rate and oxygen saturation.

Huma, which was founded in 2011 as Medopad, has grown as Covid accelerated a shift toward digital health. The company lost £27.5 million on revenue of £5.3 million for 2021, in a year in which it raised $130 million in an investment round led by the corporate venture funds of Bayer and Hitatchi. It expects revenue of around £15 million for 2022.

The National Health Service aims to provide an extra 2,500 so-called virtual ward beds to increase capacity, as the health service reaches crisis point. During Covid, Huma created a remote patient monitoring smartphone app, for patients with suspected or confirmed Covid-19 — tracking heart rate, blood pressure and blood oxygen to spot patients at risk of deterioration. Through this, the company said it reduced hospital admissions by a third.

