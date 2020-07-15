(Bloomberg) -- Hospitals have been told to redirect Covid 19-related data to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services instead of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a change the government says will improve tracking but others fear could obscure how the pandemic is evolving.

The shift in procedure was announced in an updated guidance document posted on the HHS website late last week. Hospitals were told that as of Wednesday, they should no longer send statistics such as intensive-care capacity and bed utilization to the CDC’s National Healthcare Safety Network and instead route it to the HHS’s database. The change was first reported by the New York Times.

The Trump administration said that the move is designed to make it easier for the president’s task force to respond to the pandemic.

“The CDC’s old data-gathering operation once worked well monitoring hospital information across the country, but it’s an inadequate system today,” said Michael Caputo, assistant secretary for public affairs at the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, in a statement. He said that the change would yield a faster and more complete window into Covid-19 trends.

However, some groups outside the government raised concern that the change could mean that the data will no longer be readily available to the public. One coronavirus tracking site, covidexitstrategy.org, lost access to data from the CDC on intensive-care units and beds, according to a statement on its website Wednesday.

“Our hope is this loss of critical public health information is temporary,” the site posted. “HHS is instituting a new process for collecting information from hospitals. The aggregate data from that system should be made public.”

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.