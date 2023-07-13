The top executive at Hostess Brands said he doesn’t think consumers will lower spending on snacking products amid economic uncertainty and a potential downturn.

Andy Callahan, the chief executive officer at Hostess Brands, said in an interview with BNN Bloomberg Thursday that over 400 million Twinkies, one of the company's most recognizable products, are consumed each year. Callahan said this equates to over a million Twinkies being consumed each day.

“Although I wouldn't say anything specifically is recession-proof, I will tell [you] that indulgent snacks perform better than most. And that's certainly true of our portfolio, we have a terrific portfolio that consumers were reintroduced to with our innovation,” he said.

Callahan said that despite the brand existing for around 100 years, innovation remains a priority.

“New ideas like Baby Bundts, Kazbars and our Family Packs, they reintroduce consumers to the brand and once they get in our franchise, they try them all,” he said.

