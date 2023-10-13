(Bloomberg) -- Hundreds of schools across Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have received bomb threats, in what the Lithuanian government said was “a likely targeted attack from hostile nations” in the Baltic region.

Over 750 schools, kindergartens and universities in Lithuania received threats delivered in Russian of an imminent attack, forcing many to evacuate students Friday morning, the Lithuanian police said. Schools in neighboring Latvia received some 300 threats, while over the past two days there have been similar incidents in Estonia’s schools and at the Tallinn Airport.

Police across the region said there was no actual danger.

Read more: Latvia Warns Russia May Use Friendly Countries to Detain Critics

Lithuania did not identify which “hostile nations” may have been behind the threats, but the Baltic countries have been among Europe’s harshest critics of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and among the biggest supporters of supplying weapons to Kyiv. Lithuania also hosts the Belarusian opposition and has fraught relations with China due to its relationship with Taiwan.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.