(Bloomberg) -- Nemo’s win in the Eurovision Song Contest on Saturday night obliges Switzerland’s radio and television company SRG to organize the event in 2025, even as it faces budget concerns.

It was Switzerland’s third win in the competition, 36 years after pop icon Celine Dion’s success in 1988. Despite the prestige that comes with the victory, it could pose a financial burden to SRG, which dodged a political initiative last year to slash its budget by half.

The high costs of staging the event - held this year in Malmo, Sweden - are likely to raise further criticism among supporters of the budget initiative.

The hosting nation can expect to incur costs of “between 10 million and 20 million euros” ($10.8 million to $21.6 million), the Geneva-based European Broadcast Union told the Swiss newspaper Tagesanzeiger.

Azerbaijan’s capital Baku reportedly splashed out far more - almost 70 million francs ($77 million) - when it hosted the event in 2012, according to Handelszeitung. Costs can be offset by additional income from tourism for the city and country hosting the event — although Switzerland isn’t short of visitors.

Picking a City

Nemo is a native of Biel in northwest Switzerland, and although a spokesperson for the small city applauded the idea of holding the contest there, its chances are low.

Even the capital, Bern, which also voiced enthusiasm about hosting, is believed to lack the infrastructure needed to accommodate the biggest TV event after the World Cup final.

This year’s show was watched by about 160 million people and regularly draws viewership far above that of the Superbowl in the US.

How Eurovision’s Silly Songfest Met War in Ukraine: QuickTake

Basel, the Hallenstadion in Zurich and the Palexpo in Geneva are possible locations for next year’s contest. Each said they would welcome the responsibility and confirmed to Tagesanzeiger that SRG had already been in touch for preliminary talks.

SRG will likely have to choose the leanest offer given ongoing concerns about its budget, even though hosting the ESC often turns out to be economically worthwhile for the host city.

Liverpool, where the finals were held in 2023, saw an added value of 62 million francs, according to a study by the University of Liverpool, after the country invested around 30 million francs.

The event created almost 600 full-time jobs for a year and Liverpool’s tourism industry tallied some 300,000 additional visitors. The home of the Beatles took on the hosting role when Ukraine, whose Kalush Orchestra won the 2022 contest, was unable to host because of Russia’s invasion.

Read more: Politics Drowns Out Music Ahead of Eurovision: Brussels Edition

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.