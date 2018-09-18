(Bloomberg) -- How much was Europe’s hot summer really to blame for Zalando’s reduced outlook for the year? That was the question many analysts were asking after the German online retailer said the region’s unusually high temperatures, along with increased discounts, were responsible for a second cut to its sales forecast in six weeks.

Berenberg said the reduced guidance wasn’t just a reflection of the weather, while Commerzbank expressed surprise at the impact on earnings, downgrading the stock to hold. Zalando shares tumbled as much as 20 percent, the most on record. Biggest shareholder Kinnevik fell 7.6 percent, while online fashion peer Asos declined 6.7 percent.

Here’s a round-up of what analysts are saying:

Bloomberg Intelligence, Charles Allen, Chris Chaviaras

A delayed start to the European fall/winter season due to a warm August, together with heavier discounting of summer merchandise, means that the company’s Ebit-margin guidance for the year is just over 3%, well below the prior target of 4%. Capital spending should still increase by 40% to secure future revenue growth.

Baader Helvea, Volker Bosse

(Buy, PT EU56)The reduced profit forecast is “clearly” a result of unfavorable weather conditions and the company’s strategy remains on track. Further profit warnings in the fashion retail sector can’t be excluded, given that the negative impact from the weather should hold true for all players in the industry.

Berenberg, Michelle Wilson

(Sell, PT EU31)The lowered guidance isn’t just because of the weather, but is also due to competitive pressure on gross margin and delivery costs, as well as increased warehouse costs as part of the distribution center rollout. Zalando is “hindered” by its focus on third-party products, limiting its ability to rapidly respond to changing consumer demand.

Commerzbank, Andreas Riemann

(Cut to hold from buy, PT lowered to EU40 from EU53) Although the hot summer requires more discounting, it’s surprising to see the negative impact on Zalando’s bottom line. The profit warning also shows that rapid growth has become more costly due to intense competition. Commerzbank doesn’t see any “sharp” margin recovery in 2019.

Liberum, Wayne Brown

(Hold, PT lowered to EU30 from EU48)The profit warning is a surprise and will be seen negatively across the market. Liberum recommends switching from Zalando to Boohoo, which is “much more appealing” given the recent strengthening of Boohoo’s board.

Goldman Sachs, Tushar Jain

(Neutral, PT EU43) The update showed that prevailing hot weather conditions in Europe continue to weigh on Zalando’s sales growth, leading to lower full-price sales. The revised guidance is a one-off event, due to the unseasonally hot weather this year.

Pareto, Stefan Ward

(Buy, PT EU55)The revised forecast is “highly disappointing” and “disturbing,” given the cut comes only a month after the latest quarterly update. Short-term share price weakness will continue, but Pareto sees “solid valuation support” at current levels.

