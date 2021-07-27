(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.
Welcome to Tuesday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:
- U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has gained the support of many influential Senate Democrats, who will back him for another term
- Bloomberg Economics doesn’t expect the scorching U.S. housing market to cool any time soon
- A growing number of private and public U.S. employers are telling workers that they must get vaccinated or face mandatory testing
- Covid’s long tail will likely delay economic recoveries in the places with the least access to vaccines, and even vaccine- and resource-rich countries will face health and economic aftershocks
- Attempts to craft a bipartisan infrastructure plan hit multiple snags, again pushing U.S. Senate negotiators past another deadline to reach a deal
- As Brazil contends with its worst drought in almost 100 years, its ports and their regulator are intensifying efforts to quantify the risks of climate change for the nation’s sea hubs
- European Central Bank policy makers have acknowledged that their new push to boost inflation expectations could take a while to kick in, according to officials familiar with the discussions
- Shock moves by Chinese regulators toward swathes of the nation’s private sector have been roiling the nation’s stocks for weeks now, and spurred some hard thinking about whether there’s a whole new framework for economic policy
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.