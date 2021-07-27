(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has gained the support of many influential Senate Democrats, who will back him for another term

Bloomberg Economics doesn’t expect the scorching U.S. housing market to cool any time soon

A growing number of private and public U.S. employers are telling workers that they must get vaccinated or face mandatory testing Covid’s long tail will likely delay economic recoveries in the places with the least access to vaccines, and even vaccine- and resource-rich countries will face health and economic aftershocks

Attempts to craft a bipartisan infrastructure plan hit multiple snags, again pushing U.S. Senate negotiators past another deadline to reach a deal

As Brazil contends with its worst drought in almost 100 years, its ports and their regulator are intensifying efforts to quantify the risks of climate change for the nation’s sea hubs

European Central Bank policy makers have acknowledged that their new push to boost inflation expectations could take a while to kick in, according to officials familiar with the discussions

Shock moves by Chinese regulators toward swathes of the nation’s private sector have been roiling the nation’s stocks for weeks now, and spurred some hard thinking about whether there’s a whole new framework for economic policy

