(Bloomberg) -- Large parts of Germany will be hotter than normal through all of next week, driving up energy demand for cooling in the region’s biggest economy.

Temperatures will peak at 33C (91F) on Monday in Frankfurt, or 6C above normal, while levels in Berlin, Essen and Hamburg will also be hotter than average until next weekend, according to Maxar Technologies Inc. At the same time, the UK is forecast to cool after the heat wave this week.

The scorching temperatures signal that the continent may be in for another summer of extreme weather that’s likely to generate large swings in power and gas prices. Last year, a drought across parts of the continent and deadly heat waves dried up rivers, caused wildfires and tested the region’s infrastructure.

And just when Germany needs its many thousands of wind turbines the most, output has plunged to next to nothing because of the hot and still weather. Power generation from the technology was just above 2,000 megawatts on Thursday morning, according to data from the European Energy Exchange AG. It’s poised to remain at a very low level through next week.

