A hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation print would push the Fed closer to considering its single-largest rate hike in more than two decades Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester doesn’t see a “compelling case” for a 50-basis-point hike Bloomberg Economics says the print may not be the one that delivers the upward surprise to tip the Fed’s hand Rattled financial markets investors are asking: Could financial turbulence cause the Fed to delay liftoff? Answer: Unlikely, according to Bloomberg Economics

Australia is set to conclude its quantitative easing program, leaving the Reserve Bank with more than 40% of government bonds on issue

The Bank of Japan chose not to deviate from its planned bond purchases, holding fire even as yields continued to rise Governor Haruhiko Kuroda faces a growing challenge to convince investors that a policy pivot isn’t on the horizon Japan’s government bond market is testing the BOJ’s resolve. It better not blink, says Bloomberg Economics

Indonesia is expected to keep its key interest rate at a record low

Thailand’s central bank held off raising its benchmark interest rate Bloomberg Economics doesn’t expect Thailand to start tightening until 2023, once the recovery gains traction

A growing number of ECB policy makers are losing faith in the institution’s current inflation forecasting

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva urged policy makers to carefully weigh trade-offs against central bank digital currencies

The Boston Fed said its next president will be Susan Collins, an economist at the University of Michigan who will become the first Black woman to lead one of the U.S. central bank’s 12 districts

A major player signaled disrupted supply chains rattling economies from Vietnam to Germany may return to normal within months

Iceland’s central bank delivered its biggest interest-rate hike since the 2008 crisis, trying to quell inflation spurred by housing

Eleven months into Brazil’s breakneck cycle of interest-rate hikes, the economic damage is piling up Bloomberg Economics believes the central bank is unlikely to bring inflation within the targeted band this year

As the cost of a used car has soared, mechanics are finding themselves inundated with ailing high-mileage vehicles

