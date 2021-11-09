City of London Won’t Be Getting Its Tulip Skyscraper After All
The U.K. government is fine with a Gherkin, Walkie Talkie and Cheesegrater dotting the City of London skyline. But it’s drawn the line at a Tulip.
Most Popular Content
Latest Videos
The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.
The U.K. government is fine with a Gherkin, Walkie Talkie and Cheesegrater dotting the City of London skyline. But it’s drawn the line at a Tulip.
Sika AG, a Swiss maker of chemicals for the construction industry, agreed to buy German rival MBCC Group for an enterprise value of 5.5 billion francs ($6 billion).
Egyptian billionaire Naguib Sawiris wouldn’t buy real estate in Dubai as the city’s supply glut continues to hold back prices.
Manhattan apartment rents surged by the most on record as workers committed to finding nicer digs in the city in anticipation of a return to the office.
Good luck eating at the most popular spots before February 2022.
Nov 9, 2021
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The developer of a planned Hard Rock Hotel in a suburb of Kansas City, Kansas, allegedly defrauded investors who bought about $23 million municipal bonds issued to help finance the project, according to a lawsuit filed in federal court.
Minnesota developer D. Jon Monson said that he had a $52 million construction loan in place when he sold the bonds, but hadn’t closed on that financing, which was only for $48.8 million, UMB Bank NA said in a Nov. 1 lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Kansas City. UMB is the trustee for the securities.
Monson was relying on a wholesale lender that in turn relied on third-party lines of credit to fund that loan, UMB said. The warehouse lender wasn’t able to fund the project, meaning the project couldn’t be completed and leaving no revenue to make required payments for the bonds, UMB said.
The developer also failed to contribute $3 million of the down payment deposit before the bonds were issued and “had no intention” of contributing $4.2 million for predevelopment costs and a $1.5 million equity payment, UMB alleged.
Monson didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment.
The developer won approval from the city of Edwardsville in 2018 to build the 241-room hotel and conference center near the Kansas Speedway, a NASCAR racetrack. Edwardsville issued tax-free debt in 2019 backed by the 4,500-person city’s hotel tax and incremental increases in property taxes generated by the project.
The case is UMB Bank, NA v. D. Jon Monson; Compass Commodities Group III, LLC; 11 Water LLC, One10 Hotel HRKC LLC’ and One10 Hotel Holding LL, 21-cv-2504, U.S. District Court, District of Kansas.
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.