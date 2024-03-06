(Bloomberg) -- The criminal case against three men accused of conspiring to possess stolen handwritten lyrics to the iconic Hotel California album was suddenly dismissed mid-trial, after the judge learned that Eagles co-founder Don Henley and his lawyers had withheld evidence from the defense.

In an embarrassing setback for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who brought the charges in 2022, New York Supreme Court Justice Curtis Farber threw the case out on Wednesday. He found that the defendants hadn’t been able to review more than 6,000 pages of emails and other evidence.

The judge, who was hearing the case without a jury, said the defendants’ rights had been violated by the delay in producing the evidence, leaving him no choice but to dismiss the case.

“Here the attorney-client privilege must yield when it collides with the defendants’ rights to confront their accuser,” Farber said, referring to Henley’s citing lawyer-client confidentiality rules earlier in holding on to the material.

‘Apparently Manipulated’

Farber faulted Henley, 76, and former Eagles manager Irving Azoff, who both testified at the trial, as well as Henley’s lawyers. He said they had used the attorney-client privilege “to shield themselves from a thorough and complete cross-examination.” Both men “used the privilege to obfuscate and hide information that they believed would be damaging to their position that the lyric sheets were stolen,” Farber said.

He said it was “additionally troubling” that the DA’s office was “apparently manipulated,” adding that “was the result of passive complicity in allowing this situation to develop.”

Farber said prosecutors should have pressed Henley on why he was invoking his attorney-client privilege when he testified, since there was “no criminal risk for him.”

Lawyers for Henley and Azoff couldn’t be immediately identified for comment.

The ruling came after prosecutor Aaron Ginandes said in a letter to the court that Henley and his lawyers had belatedly turned over the evidence, forcing the DA’s office to reconsider pursuing the case. That drew a measure of praise from the judge.

‘Humble Pie’

“Albeit late, I commend the prosecution,” Farber said. “While eating a slice of humble pie, they are exhibiting the highest level of integrity.”

Scott A. Edelman, a lawyer for memorabilia collector Edward Kosinski, one of the three men charged, said the case should never have been brought.

“Frankly, from the perspective of my client, this was too little too late,” Edelman said of the DA’s notification. “They should have done the right thing from the beginning.”

Prosecutors alleged when they brought the charges that rare books and manuscripts dealer Glenn Horowitz, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame curator Craig Inciardi and Kosinski conspired to sell about 100 stolen pages of notes and lyrics for the album. The three were accused of peddling the material knowing its provenance was questionable.

The trial featured testimony from Henley, who told the court that around 1980 he invited writer Ed Sanders, who was working on a book about the band, to his southern California barn to view some of the lyrics. Henley said years later he discovered reams of his handwritten lyrics and notes up for auction, and ultimately contacted the Manhattan DA’s office.

Sanders wasn’t charged.

